FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Short Interest Update

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,363. FS Development Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.