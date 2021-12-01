FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases $32,025.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:FSK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
