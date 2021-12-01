FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases $32,025.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

