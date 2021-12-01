FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

