Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $306.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

