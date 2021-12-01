Fundamentun LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 104.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

VTI traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.03. 19,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

