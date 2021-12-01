Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. 110,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $106.59 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

