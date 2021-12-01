Fundamentun LLC Purchases 15,364 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.57 on Wednesday, reaching $276.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.