Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Shares Up 7.1%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Funding Circle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

