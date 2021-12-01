Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Future alerts:

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$48.94 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Future has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.