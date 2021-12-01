Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,153.60 ($54.27).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,584 ($46.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 55.31. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,522.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,330.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

