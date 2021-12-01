FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $20,207,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

