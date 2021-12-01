FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JWN. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,342.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 76.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 540,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

