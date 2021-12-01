FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Cut by KeyCorp

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

AEE opened at $81.59 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

