FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

BPMC opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.59. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

