GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Price Hits $3.10 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $364,367.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.06 or 0.08004905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.60 or 0.99877583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

