Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.6%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 5.07% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.