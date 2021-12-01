Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.