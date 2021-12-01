GamerCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $35.83 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00094532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.55 or 0.07991730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.69 or 0.97985715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,448,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

