Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

