GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 192,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

