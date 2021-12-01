Gather Market Capitalization Achieves $21.91 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. Gather has a market cap of $21.91 million and $926,935.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gather has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

