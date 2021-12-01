GB Group’s (GBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of GB Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 865 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.31).

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 864.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 872.78.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($127,699.66).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

