GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Shares Up 11.8%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.10. 29,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 225,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several research firms have commented on GCP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

