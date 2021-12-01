Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

GENGF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 482,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

