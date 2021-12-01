GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.