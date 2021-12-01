Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.11 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. Geeq has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $402,646.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,997,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

