Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.90. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 14,574 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 269,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

