Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.90. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 14,574 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.
Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.