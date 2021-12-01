Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.14. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 23,797 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.