Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.14. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 23,797 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

