Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

G traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 13,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

