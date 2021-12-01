GenWealth Group Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

