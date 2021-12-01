GenWealth Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

