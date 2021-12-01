GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $3.08 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

