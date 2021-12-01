GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $344.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $294.75 and a one year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.