GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.73 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

