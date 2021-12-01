GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $764,492.20

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $764,492.20 and approximately $15,440.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00366267 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,055.57 or 0.98131104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00036497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001965 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

