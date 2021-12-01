Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Research Solutions worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

