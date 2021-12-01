Geode Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of 890 5th Avenue Partners worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter worth about $293,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter worth about $800,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENFA stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

