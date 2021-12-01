Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $181,000 in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACEV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 861,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 770,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,604,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

