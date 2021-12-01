Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTS opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

