GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 29.2%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL) shares shot up 29.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 123,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 44,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

