GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320.52 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.70). 3,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 40,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,411.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

