Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLBS stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

