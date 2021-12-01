goeasy (TSE:GSY) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$215.88.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$173.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$194.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$177.16. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$84.11 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

