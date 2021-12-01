Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 98.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

