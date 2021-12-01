Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,211. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $124,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

