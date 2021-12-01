Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 207,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 349,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

