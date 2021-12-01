Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $541,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,759.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 308,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

GSEW stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

