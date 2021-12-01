Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 39.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -386.20 and a beta of 0.96. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.