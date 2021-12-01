Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

XOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

